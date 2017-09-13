Fundraiser for NYC Mayoral Candidate Nicole Malliotakis

NEW YORK – On Tuesday, Sept. 12, a fundraiser was held for, New York State Assemblymember and New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis at the Russian Tea Room in Midtown Manhattan. The event was organized by Lou Katsos and was attended by many members of the Greek community and others who support Malliotakis in her bid to unseat the incumbent, Mayor Bill de Blasio. The fundraiser took place at a key moment in the campaign for Malliotakis who needs …