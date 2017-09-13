Papadimitriou Discusses Investments with Mirum Hellas, FrieslandCampina Hellas Executives

ATHENS (ANA) – The presence in Athens of the head of the Russian real estate company Mirum Hellas and the Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina Hellas sends the message that Greece is an attractive investment destination, Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou said on Tuesday, following meetings with the two executives in the past two days.

“I am very happy for the decision of the Committee which approved the inclusion of my investment in the fast track procedure. I believe the next decade will be Crete’s decade and greece’a decade for investments,” the Chairman of Mirum Hellas Vitalii Borisov said after a meeting with Papadimitriou, where they discussed the investment at Agios Nikolaos in Crete, totaling 408 million euros.

The investment was approved by the Interministerial Committee on Strategic Investments on August 2017.

On Monday night, Papadimitriou attended a dinner hosted by the Dutch Ambassador to Greece Caspar Veldkamp and the Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hellas Konstantinos Maggioros where he presented the prospects of the Greek economy and the opportunities for prospective investors.