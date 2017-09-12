One House Torched in Wildfire Burning Western Achaia

PATRAS, Greece (ANA) – Three firefighting aircrafts and 60 firefighters were struggling on Tuesday to put out a blaze that broke out on Monday in western Achaia, in the Santomeri area.

On Monday evening, authorities had ordered an evacuation of the village of Arla.

A bus was sent to the village to pick up the elderly and other vulnerable residents, who were taken to nearby villages.

The regional governor of Western Greece Apostolos Katsifaras told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) earlier that firefighters waged a huge battle throughout the night to keep the flames away from the houses.

According to initial information, one house, sheep pens, and a large number of hectares of forest and farmland were burnt.