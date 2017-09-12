Holy Trinity Hicksville Greek Festival a Huge Success (Video)

HICKSVILLE, NY – The 41st Annual Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Hicksville, Long Island, took place on Friday, Sept. 8 through on Sunday, Sept. 10 and was a huge success.

The school and community dance groups stole the show in traditional costumes and performing dances from various geographical areas of Greece.

On Saturday, September 9, the Democratic candidate for Nassau County Executive George Maragos visited the festival and was warmly welcomed.

On Sunday, after the Divine Liturgy presided over by Father Theofanis Papantonis, the parishioners went to the courtyard and enjoyed their coffee and remembered moments from their childhood in the homeland.

The increased attendance, as mentioned to The National Herald by both the leader of the community, Fr. Theofanis and the festival director George Pieris, is due to the excellent organization as well as the love of the members and friends for the community. The weather conditions were also ideal throughout the week.

Both Fr. Theofanis and Pieris expressed their gratitude for the three generations of volunteers who worked hard in different areas and ensured the success of the festival.

Fr. Theofanis referred to the festival’s aims and noted that he relies on the fervor and love of the members for the community and the aim of promoting our culture and traditions.

At the same time, he said that it is the 41st festival organized by the community and is one of the most important cultural events, which is open to the wider American public and if anything, promotes Greece and its culture.

It is also one of the biggest fundraising events of the year. Its revenue will be earmarked to support the community’s educational and cultural programs.

Asked about this year’s festival, Fr. Theofanis noted that there were many innovations and they promoted many products from the homeland, including Fix beer.

He added that the director of the festival George Pieris, co-director Harry Charalambous, and the other members of the community worked hard during the last two weeks and ensured the smooth running and success of the festival.

Referring to the educational programs, Fr. Theofanis said that on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 12, immediately after the blessing, classes will begin at the Greek afternoon school. Classes are held Monday to Thursday, depending on the grade, while on Friday the children attend dance and song programs.

On Sunday, September 17 the Catechism School will begin its operation. The total number of students in the Greek afternoon school is expected to exceed last year’s total of 240 students.

Speaking to TNH, Michael Christodoulou expressed his satisfaction with the success of the festival and noted the festive character and many surprises this year.

The Holy Trinity Community of Hicksville is one of the most dynamic Greek communities of Long Island. It was founded in 1977, and not even three years later, on Palm Sunday 1980 the first Divine Liturgy was celebrated in the beautiful new building.

In 1990, the community-cultural center opened and at the same time the community envisioned the construction of a state-of-the-art Gymnasium so that the GOYA and children’s groups and teams would have their own space in which to practice.

The two neighboring properties were purchased in order to meet the community’s last ambitious goal. The construction of the Gymnasium is currently stuck in bureaucratic red tape, but the community is determined not to yield.