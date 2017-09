TARPON SPRINGS, FL – “I am extremely happy to say that there are no casualties and no injuries that I know of, and that is the most important thing” regarding Hurricane Irma’s storming through Tarpon Springs on September 10, Mayor Chris Alahouzos told The National Herald.

Elected in March, 2016 as the first Greek-born mayor of Tarpon Springs, FL, the city with the highest Greek population per capita in the United States, Alahouzos has used not only his political skills – …