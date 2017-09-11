Expat Insider: Greece is the Worst Place for Expats in 2017

Greece is ranked as the worst country to live in the world as an expat, defined “in the classical sense of employees on a corporate assignment,” qz.com reported.

According to one of the world’s most comprehensive reports, Expat Insider 2017, while there’s been plenty of change in the top-ranking countries, Kuwait and Greece have found themselves in the bottom 3 for four consecutive years, and Nigeria has been in the bottom 3 since 2015.

Finances and family life are causing headaches for expats in Greece: half of the respondents say their household income is not enough to cover their daily expenses, with 27% even saying it’s not nearly enough to get by. One British respondent mentioned having “feelings of insecurity due to the economic crisis”. Declines in the Cost of Childcare and Education as well as the Family Well-Being subcategories also led to Greece taking last place in the Family Life Index.

Kuwait has improved by one place, coming 64th out of 65 countries in 2017. In fact, it’s improved by at least one place in all indices, with particular progress in the Working Abroad Index: job security has improved by 15 places, putting Kuwait in the middle of the ranking (32nd). Quality of life still remains a struggle, however, and Kuwait comes last for leisure options and personal happiness.