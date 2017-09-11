EIB Seeking New Financing Opportunities in Greece

(ANA) – The European Investment Bank seeking new financing opportunities under the Juncker Plan in Greece

"Nicholas Jennett, Deputy Director General and Head of the European Investment Bank's Investment Team for Greece,who has been visiting projects and promoters in the north of Greece with a view to boosting further investments under the Juncker Plan.

The total of EUR 1.2 billion of operations approved in Greece under the Juncker Plan, and referred to by Jennett, is expected to trigger some EUR 3.7 billion in investments.

Jennett participated in the ceremony for the inauguration of Ionia Odos, a project partly financed by the Bank, before giving a keynote presentation, and meeting clients, at the first Oil and Gas Forum organised by American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Hellenic Association for Energy Economics in Alexandroupolis. At the invitation of PPC, Mr Jennett then visited Thessaloniki and spoke at international conference “Investment Opportunities in South-eastern Europe” before attending the opening ceremony of the Thessaloniki International Fair.

Jennett said “The Juncker Plan is having an important impact in Greece with loans to the value almost EUR 1 billion already signed by the European Investment Bank. A further EUR 260 million has been made available to support SMEs through operations of EIB’s subsidiary, the European Investment Fund. This makes the Hellenic Republic one of the leading beneficiaries of the Investment Plan for Europe. But we are open for still more business – a message I was keen to pass in my meetings last week in northern Greece.”