Letter from Athens: The True Speech Tsipras Should Have Given in Thessaloniki

The Thessaloniki International Fair in Greece’s forgotten second city is better known for being a parade of lies from politicians promising giveaways than the exhibits, and this year hosted the King of Hypocrites, Prime Minister and Looney Left leader Alexis “The Great Reneger” Tsipras, who planned to use it for a spin bigger than Hurricane Harvey.

Tsipras, sinking faster in polls than President Trump’s chances of passing a sanity test, was set to use the event to persuade gullible Greeks (there’s somewhere between 10-15 percent who still support him even though he reneged on promises to reverse pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, and worker firings) he’s their savior.

Tsipras would claim his surrender to international creditors to secure release of 8.5 billion euros ($10.14 billion) from a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($102.55 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both was the linchpin for an economic comeback, even though it came at the cost of more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families.

Aides told Kathimerini he would cite the floating of a 3-billion euro ($3.58 billion) bond in July – at interest rates more than three times higher than what the country is paying for 326 billion euros ($388.72 billion) in three rescue packages was another key factor for recovery.

He planned to also point to another record tourism year as proof happy days are coming again for Greeks battered by seven years of an economic crisis and big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and the stripping of workers rights, continued under his government, which promised to reverse them.

Given that he can speak out of both sides of his forked tongue mouth at the same time he has both feet in them while he’s tap dancing faster than Bojangles, it wouldn’t be out of the question for him to also claim he was the greatest Greek of all time, including Pericles.

So disregard whatever he said as pure falderal, and if he had an ounce of integrity (he doesn’t) here’s what the truth would have been had he the guts to admit it. But, as Heraclitus said, a man’s character is his fate so we know his is to be among those set aside as described in the words of the Nobel Prize winning poet George Seferis: “No one remembers them: Justice.”

The speech he didn’t dare give:

“Fellow Greeks and victims of the austerity that I imposed after promising to reverse pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and firings – not including, of course, my friends the ship owners who beat me like a rented mule when I vowed to make them pay taxes, nor the oligarchy I promised to crush but who steamrolled me, nor the rich nor politicians nor tax cheats who escaped sacrifice because, well, because this is Greece and that’s how it goes.

“I should have thought that the worth which had displayed itself in deeds would be sufficiently rewarded by honours also shown by deeds, as Pericles said, if only I knew what that meant.

“Greece today isn’t on the verge of a recovery. I said it was just to get votes, even though by reneging on anti-austerity promises – which I blamed my predecessors New Democracy and PASOK for doing. Greece won’t recover for decades because 326 billion euros in debt can’t be repaid and I didn’t get the debt relief I promised even after I caved in to our lenders, the Troika – yes, Troika – not The Institutions.

“Pensioners who manage to stay alive after I’ve cut their benefits after promising to restore them have me to blame. I agreed to tax low-income people and families because they have no clout nor voice and the rich and elite and shipowners and oligarchy who own me are more important to my well-being than the common good of Greece.

“Greece’s economy won’t recover for decades. Young people who fled the country in search of a job and a better life won’t come back but will enrich their new homelands with their genius and hard work and entrepreneurship, none of which are valued here because it’s more important to appoint cronies and hacks and lackeys and buttboys and yes men than people of merit and quality.

“My party does not believe in excellence in anything, including education, as the ignorance shown by my ministers, who couldn’t graduate from Clown College, has shown. SYRIZA really stands for nothing except staying in power, collecting fat paychecks and using the public treasury as a means to reward our friends, the same way New Democracy and PASOK did, but it was easier to blame them then tell the truth, which I don’t really know how to do.

“I lied to get into office because that’s the best way to do it. I lied when I called a referendum in 2015 asking Greeks to oppose austerity even though I had already sold them out by agreeing to do so.

“I didn’t mind throwing them under the bus because they are disposable and would believe in stupid gas conspiracies, which, if true, means the gas landed only on them.

“The truth is, I don’t have a clue what to do, so maybe someone can come up with a funeral oration for my political future.”