Our Everyday Greek: This September We Speak in Greek about the School We Attend

Dimitra Pontoporou

School begins and a common question is which school do you or your kids attend. This is how you may response in Greek.

WHICH SCHOOL DO YOUR KIDS ATTEND?

Greek phrase            Pronunciation          Translation

Κυρία Ελένη, keREEA eLEni,        Mrs. Eleni

σε ποιο σχολείο SE piO shoLEEo which school

πηγαίνουν τα παιδιά σας;   piYEnoon ta pediA SAS? do your kids attend?

-Η κόρη μου πηγαίνει          EE KOri moo piYEni My daughter goes

στο Λύκειο     sto LEEkio to St. Demetrios High School.

του Αγίου Δημητρίου.          TOO aGEEoo dimiTREEoo.

-Ο γιος μου πηγαίνει            O yiOS moo piYEni My son goes

στο Γυμνάσιο                        STO yiMNAsio          to St. Demetrios Middle School.

του Αγίου Δημητρίου.          TOO aGEEoo dimiTREEoo.

-Tα παιδιά μας πηγαίνουν   TA pediA mas piYEnoon    Our kids go

στο σχολείο STO shoLEEo                        to St. Demetrios School.

του Αγίου Δημητρίου.          TOO aGEEoo dimiTREEoo.

WHICH SCHOOL DO YOU ATTEND?

Greek phrase            Pronunciation          Translation

Παιδιά, σε ποιο σχολείο      pediA, SE piO shoLEEo     Kids, which school

πηγαίνετε; piYEnete? do you attend?

-Εγώ πηγαίνω          eYO piYEno  I go

στο Λύκειο     STO LEEkio  to St.Demetrios High School.

του Αγίου Δημητρίου.          TOO aGEEoo dimiTREEoo.

Είμαι μαθητής.          EEme mathiTEEs. I am student (pupil).

-Εγώ πηγαίνω          eYO piYEno I go

στο Δημοτικό STO dimotiKO to Agia Ekaterini Primary School.

της Αγίας Αικατερίνης.         TEES aYEEas ekateREEnis.

Είμαι μαθήτρια.         EEme maTHEEtria. I am a student (pupil).

-Είναι πρωινό EEne proiNO          Is it a morning

ή απογευματινό EE apoyeumatiNO          or afternoon

σχολείο; shoLEEo? school?

-Eίναι πρωινό σχολείο.EEne proiNO shoLEEo. It is a morning school.

-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piGEno           I go

σε σαββατιανό σχολείο. SE savatiaNO shoLEEo. to a Saturday school.

-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piYEno I go

στο Πανεπιστήμιο STO panepiSTEEmio to Columbia University.

Κολούμπια. koLOOmbia

Είμαι φοιτητής. EEme fitiTEEs.      I am a student.

-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piYEno           I go

στο Πανεπιστήμιο STO panepiSTEEmio to New York University.

της Νέας Υόρκης. TEES NEas iOrkis.

Είμαι φοιτήτρια. EEme fiTEEtria.   I am a student.

BASIC VOCABULARY

Greek word    Pronunciation          Meaning

Κυρία kiREEA Mrs

Σε SE to, at

Ποιο    piO      which

Το σχολείο     TO shoLEEo school

Τα παιδιά       TA pediA        kids, children

Σας     SAS    your

Η κόρη EE KOri daughter

Ο γιός O yiOS           son

Μας     MΑS   our

Το Δημοτικό  TO dimotiKO Elementary School

Το Γυμνάσιο  TO YiMNAsio                        Middle School

Το Λύκειο       TO LEEkio     High School

Τα παιδιά πηγαίνουν TA pediA piYEnoon           the kids go

Εγώ πηγαίνω            eYO piYEno  I go

Αυτός/αυτή πηγαίνει                        afTOS /afTEE piYEni          he /she goes

Εσείς πηγαίνετε;       eSEES piYEnete     do you go?

Το Πανεπιστήμιο      TO panepiSTEEmio            University

Στο      STO    to, at

Είμαι   EEme I am

Είναι   EEne Is

Ο μαθητής     O mathiTEES primary or secondary school student (male)

Η μαθήτρια    EE maTHEEtria        primary or secondary school student (female)

Ο φοιτητής     O fitiTEES College or University student (male)

Η φοιτήτρια    EE fiTEEtria  College or University student (female)

Το πρωινό     TO proiNO     morning

Το απογευματινό      TO apoyeumatiNO   afternoon, evening

Το σαββατιανό          TO savatiaNO           Saturday school

GREEK WORDS USED IN ENGLISH

Το παιδί is the root of the Greek word παιδαγωγική (=παιδί+αγωγή). In English it is familiar to you from the word ped+agogy, the children’s education.

MAIN PHRASES

Try to match the phrases in English with their translation in Greek:

  1. Εγώ πηγαίνω σε Σαββατιανό σχολείο. 1. Our kids go to afternoon school.
  2. Είμαι μαθήτρια στο Λύκειο. 2. I am a University student.
  3. Είμαι φοιτητής στο Πανεπιστήμιο. 3. I am a High School student.
  4. Τα παιδιά μας πηγαίνουν 4. I go to a Saturday school.

σε απογευματινό σχολείο.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (idiom), ee (needle), e (energy), o (organism), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.

