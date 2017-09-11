Our Everyday Greek: This September We Speak in Greek about the School We Attend

School begins and a common question is which school do you or your kids attend. This is how you may response in Greek.
WHICH SCHOOL DO YOUR KIDS ATTEND?
Greek phrase Pronunciation Translation
Κυρία Ελένη, keREEA eLEni, Mrs. Eleni
σε ποιο σχολείο SE piO shoLEEo which school
πηγαίνουν τα παιδιά σας; piYEnoon ta pediA SAS? do your kids attend?
-Η κόρη μου πηγαίνει EE KOri moo piYEni My daughter goes
στο Λύκειο sto LEEkio to St. Demetrios High School.
του Αγίου Δημητρίου. TOO aGEEoo dimiTREEoo.
-Ο γιος μου πηγαίνει O yiOS moo piYEni My son goes
στο Γυμνάσιο STO yiMNAsio to St. Demetrios Middle School.
του Αγίου Δημητρίου. TOO aGEEoo dimiTREEoo.
-Tα παιδιά μας πηγαίνουν TA pediA mas piYEnoon Our kids go
στο σχολείο STO shoLEEo to St. Demetrios School.
του Αγίου Δημητρίου. TOO aGEEoo dimiTREEoo.
WHICH SCHOOL DO YOU ATTEND?
Greek phrase Pronunciation Translation
Παιδιά, σε ποιο σχολείο pediA, SE piO shoLEEo Kids, which school
πηγαίνετε; piYEnete? do you attend?
-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piYEno I go
στο Λύκειο STO LEEkio to St.Demetrios High School.
του Αγίου Δημητρίου. TOO aGEEoo dimiTREEoo.
Είμαι μαθητής. EEme mathiTEEs. I am student (pupil).
-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piYEno I go
στο Δημοτικό STO dimotiKO to Agia Ekaterini Primary School.
της Αγίας Αικατερίνης. TEES aYEEas ekateREEnis.
Είμαι μαθήτρια. EEme maTHEEtria. I am a student (pupil).
-Είναι πρωινό EEne proiNO Is it a morning
ή απογευματινό EE apoyeumatiNO or afternoon
σχολείο; shoLEEo? school?
-Eίναι πρωινό σχολείο.EEne proiNO shoLEEo. It is a morning school.
-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piGEno I go
σε σαββατιανό σχολείο. SE savatiaNO shoLEEo. to a Saturday school.
-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piYEno I go
στο Πανεπιστήμιο STO panepiSTEEmio to Columbia University.
Κολούμπια. koLOOmbia
Είμαι φοιτητής. EEme fitiTEEs. I am a student.
-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piYEno I go
στο Πανεπιστήμιο STO panepiSTEEmio to New York University.
της Νέας Υόρκης. TEES NEas iOrkis.
Είμαι φοιτήτρια. EEme fiTEEtria. I am a student.
BASIC VOCABULARY
Greek word Pronunciation Meaning
Κυρία kiREEA Mrs
Σε SE to, at
Ποιο piO which
Το σχολείο TO shoLEEo school
Τα παιδιά TA pediA kids, children
Σας SAS your
Η κόρη EE KOri daughter
Ο γιός O yiOS son
Μας MΑS our
Το Δημοτικό TO dimotiKO Elementary School
Το Γυμνάσιο TO YiMNAsio Middle School
Το Λύκειο TO LEEkio High School
Τα παιδιά πηγαίνουν TA pediA piYEnoon the kids go
Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piYEno I go
Αυτός/αυτή πηγαίνει afTOS /afTEE piYEni he /she goes
Εσείς πηγαίνετε; eSEES piYEnete do you go?
Το Πανεπιστήμιο TO panepiSTEEmio University
Στο STO to, at
Είμαι EEme I am
Είναι EEne Is
Ο μαθητής O mathiTEES primary or secondary school student (male)
Η μαθήτρια EE maTHEEtria primary or secondary school student (female)
Ο φοιτητής O fitiTEES College or University student (male)
Η φοιτήτρια EE fiTEEtria College or University student (female)
Το πρωινό TO proiNO morning
Το απογευματινό TO apoyeumatiNO afternoon, evening
Το σαββατιανό TO savatiaNO Saturday school
GREEK WORDS USED IN ENGLISH
Το παιδί is the root of the Greek word παιδαγωγική (=παιδί+αγωγή). In English it is familiar to you from the word ped+agogy, the children’s education.
MAIN PHRASES
Try to match the phrases in English with their translation in Greek:
- Εγώ πηγαίνω σε Σαββατιανό σχολείο. 1. Our kids go to afternoon school.
- Είμαι μαθήτρια στο Λύκειο. 2. I am a University student.
- Είμαι φοιτητής στο Πανεπιστήμιο. 3. I am a High School student.
- Τα παιδιά μας πηγαίνουν 4. I go to a Saturday school.
σε απογευματινό σχολείο.
PRONUNCIATION KEY
i (idiom), ee (needle), e (energy), o (organism), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.