Our Everyday Greek: This September We Speak in Greek about the School We Attend

School begins and a common question is which school do you or your kids attend. This is how you may response in Greek.

WHICH SCHOOL DO YOUR KIDS ATTEND?

Greek phrase Pronunciation Translation

Κυρία Ελένη, keREEA eLEni, Mrs. Eleni

σε ποιο σχολείο SE piO shoLEEo which school

πηγαίνουν τα παιδιά σας; piYEnoon ta pediA SAS? do your kids attend?

-Η κόρη μου πηγαίνει EE KOri moo piYEni My daughter goes

στο Λύκειο sto LEEkio to St. Demetrios High School.

του Αγίου Δημητρίου. TOO aGEEoo dimiTREEoo.

-Ο γιος μου πηγαίνει O yiOS moo piYEni My son goes

στο Γυμνάσιο STO yiMNAsio to St. Demetrios Middle School.

του Αγίου Δημητρίου. TOO aGEEoo dimiTREEoo.

-Tα παιδιά μας πηγαίνουν TA pediA mas piYEnoon Our kids go

στο σχολείο STO shoLEEo to St. Demetrios School.

του Αγίου Δημητρίου. TOO aGEEoo dimiTREEoo.

WHICH SCHOOL DO YOU ATTEND?

Greek phrase Pronunciation Translation

Παιδιά, σε ποιο σχολείο pediA, SE piO shoLEEo Kids, which school

πηγαίνετε; piYEnete? do you attend?

-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piYEno I go

στο Λύκειο STO LEEkio to St.Demetrios High School.

του Αγίου Δημητρίου. TOO aGEEoo dimiTREEoo.

Είμαι μαθητής. EEme mathiTEEs. I am student (pupil).

-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piYEno I go

στο Δημοτικό STO dimotiKO to Agia Ekaterini Primary School.

της Αγίας Αικατερίνης. TEES aYEEas ekateREEnis.

Είμαι μαθήτρια. EEme maTHEEtria. I am a student (pupil).

-Είναι πρωινό EEne proiNO Is it a morning

ή απογευματινό EE apoyeumatiNO or afternoon

σχολείο; shoLEEo? school?

-Eίναι πρωινό σχολείο.EEne proiNO shoLEEo. It is a morning school.

-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piGEno I go

σε σαββατιανό σχολείο. SE savatiaNO shoLEEo. to a Saturday school.

-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piYEno I go

στο Πανεπιστήμιο STO panepiSTEEmio to Columbia University.

Κολούμπια. koLOOmbia

Είμαι φοιτητής. EEme fitiTEEs. I am a student.

-Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piYEno I go

στο Πανεπιστήμιο STO panepiSTEEmio to New York University.

της Νέας Υόρκης. TEES NEas iOrkis.

Είμαι φοιτήτρια. EEme fiTEEtria. I am a student.

BASIC VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Κυρία kiREEA Mrs

Σε SE to, at

Ποιο piO which

Το σχολείο TO shoLEEo school

Τα παιδιά TA pediA kids, children

Σας SAS your

Η κόρη EE KOri daughter

Ο γιός O yiOS son

Μας MΑS our

Το Δημοτικό TO dimotiKO Elementary School

Το Γυμνάσιο TO YiMNAsio Middle School

Το Λύκειο TO LEEkio High School

Τα παιδιά πηγαίνουν TA pediA piYEnoon the kids go

Εγώ πηγαίνω eYO piYEno I go

Αυτός/αυτή πηγαίνει afTOS /afTEE piYEni he /she goes

Εσείς πηγαίνετε; eSEES piYEnete do you go?

Το Πανεπιστήμιο TO panepiSTEEmio University

Στο STO to, at

Είμαι EEme I am

Είναι EEne Is

Ο μαθητής O mathiTEES primary or secondary school student (male)

Η μαθήτρια EE maTHEEtria primary or secondary school student (female)

Ο φοιτητής O fitiTEES College or University student (male)

Η φοιτήτρια EE fiTEEtria College or University student (female)

Το πρωινό TO proiNO morning

Το απογευματινό TO apoyeumatiNO afternoon, evening

Το σαββατιανό TO savatiaNO Saturday school

GREEK WORDS USED IN ENGLISH

Το παιδί is the root of the Greek word παιδαγωγική (=παιδί+αγωγή). In English it is familiar to you from the word ped+agogy, the children’s education.

MAIN PHRASES

Try to match the phrases in English with their translation in Greek:

Εγώ πηγαίνω σε Σαββατιανό σχολείο. 1. Our kids go to afternoon school. Είμαι μαθήτρια στο Λύκειο. 2. I am a University student. Είμαι φοιτητής στο Πανεπιστήμιο. 3. I am a High School student. Τα παιδιά μας πηγαίνουν 4. I go to a Saturday school.

σε απογευματινό σχολείο.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (idiom), ee (needle), e (energy), o (organism), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.