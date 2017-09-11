Car Registrations in Greece Up 31.3 Pct in August

ATHENS (ANA) – Car registrations grew 31.3 pct in August this year, totaling 10,549 cars (new or used ones), from 8,035 in the same month last year, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Monday.

The statistics service, in a monthly report said that new car registrations totaled 5,643 in August from 4,637 in August 2016, an increase of 21.7 pct.

In the January-August period, car registrations totaled 110,137 (new or used ones), up 19.4 pct compared with the same period in 2016 (92,252 cars). New car registrations totaled 68,808 in the eight-month period, up 9.6 pct from the same period in 2016.

Motorcycle registrations fell 19.9 pct in August to 2,612, compared with the same month last year, with new motorcycle registrations totaling 2,356, down 21.8 pct in the month. In the January-August period, motorcycle registrations totaled 22,467 down 22 pct from the corresponding period in 2016, with new motorcycle registrations falling 24.1 pct to 20,401.