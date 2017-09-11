Drunken Driver Drives into Bike Tour, Injuring 3 in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman is in critical condition after a drunken driver plowed into a group of cyclists participating in a biking event in New York City.

Three bicyclists were injured during the Sunday morning NYC Century Bike Tour in Brooklyn. Police say the 39-year-old driver of the van has been arrested and charged with vehicular assault, driving without a license and driving while impaired.

Police say the man was intoxicated when he drove into the crowd of bicyclists who were stopped at a red light.

Authorities say a 55-year-old woman from Queens is in critical condition.

Police say a 31-year-old man is in stable condition, and a third suffered minor injuries.