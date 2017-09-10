ND Says Tsipras’ Speech at TIF Was a “Tasteless Theatrical Performance”

ATHENS (ANA) – New Democracy criticized Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ speech at the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), in Thessaloniki on Saturday, describing it as a “tasteless theatrical performanc”.

“Mr. Tsipras is funny in the role of the serious and responsible prime minister. He appeared far from the reality that Greeks are experiencing. Without any plans for the future of the country. He returned with impudence to the scene of the crime to redo what he knows so well. Staging a tasteless theatrical performance,” the party said.