Broken Dreams

One way to judge a nation’s importance is to observe how many of its citizens emigrate from it versus how many foreigners wish to immigrate to it.

For natives, the most important criterion for their decision to leave is economic.

But for strangers, their decision to migrate to a country not only has to do with the economic conditions in the destination nation, as important as they may be, but also of the general climate concerning immigrants. Who wants to live somewhere that does not feel welcoming?

And America, unfortunately, the par excellence country of immigrants, is increasingly creating an anti-immigrant climate, one that sooner or later will make it less attractive as a host country compared to others, such as Germany. And that will have a negative impact on all of us.

Foreigners, many studies have shown, make a major contribution to our country. A whole third of the businesses are founded by non-native-born Americans, including some of the most impressive ones, like Google.

President Trump, on Twitter, recently announced that he will terminate the program that gives legal cover to approximately 800,000 persons who were brought into the country by theirparents without documentation, when they were children.

For the vast majority of them, the United States is the only country they have ever known. How could they leave without having a passport? And many of them do not even speak the language of their parents’ native country.

So, then, what else are these people if not Americans?

They call them Dreamers, because many of them have achieved the American dream, have attended colleges, hold productive jobs, are businesspersons.

It is for that reason that polls show that they enjoy the overwhelming support of the American people, who are in favor of them staying here.

It is true that when President Obama signed an executive order that provided legal cover for Dreamers, Donald Trump criticized him harshly.Thus, he cannot be accused of inconsistency between election promises and presidential acts.

But would this be the only promise he would break?

At the end of the day, it is the tone the country sets on the immigration issue that will define it to a significant extent.

Let us keep that in mind.