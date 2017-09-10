GNTO Video “Greece – A 365-Day Destination” to Compete in UNWTO Contest

(ANA) – The new video produced by the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) will participate in the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s 2nd tourism video competition, held on the occasion of the 22nd Session of UNWTO General Assembly in Chengdu, China, on September 11-16, 2017.

It is the film “Greece-A 365-Day Destination” directed by Antonis Theocharis Kioukas, with duration 3 ‘: 36’ ‘, whose main theme is the images, sounds and colors of Greece in all four seasons of the year.

There is a special link where the visitor can vote for the best video of the contest: (http://lmd.unwto.org/webform/vote-now-your-favorite-video).

The winning countries for each of the six regions of the WTO (Europe, Africa, America, Middle East, Asia & Pacific, South Asia) will be nominated by a jury composed of the presidents of the six regional committees. The winner of the People?s Choice Award will be announced during the General Assembly.

At the same time, the video will also compete at the Zagreb Tourist Festival, on September 13-16. This is followed by the film’s participation in 16 festivals of tourist videos all over the world, including Berlin, Cannes, New York, Los Angeles, Maldives, etc.