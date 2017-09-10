Andydote Fashion Fair to Open its Doors to the Public on September 11

ATHENS (ANA) – A total of 44 Greek fashion designers and brands will be taking part in the Andydote Fashion Fair that opened its doors on Friday for the second time this year and runs until September 11.

It is the first time, however, that the trade fair will also be open to the general public, for a single day this Monday, after three days when access will be confined exclusively to industry professionals.

The exhibition will be held in the Silk Room, Museum and Art Room at the Athinais Centre in Votanikos (Kastorias 34-36), with Greek fashion designers and brands presented their proposals for clothes, shoes, bags and accessories.

For the first three days, the event will be open to buyers, bloggers and trend setters, while on the fourth it will also be open to the general public.

Talking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the organiser of the fair Antigone Vidiadi said Greek designers show great promise, being hard-working and talented, with a highly-trained aesthetic sense, inspiration and a new philosophy.

“They are experimenting with different materials and creating exciting combinations in their collections. The Andydote Fashion Fair started with the vision to represent and promote the creativity of the Greek fashion scene. This fair, held for the second time this year, is only the beginning of a new reality for our sector,” she said.

The trade fair will be open between 11:00-20:00 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then from 10:00-19:00 on Monday.