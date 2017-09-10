Measles Spike in Greece Worries Health Officials

ATHENS – Greek health officials are fearful a sudden increase of cases of measles could spread, with some 100 being seen this summer, a big jump over previous years when there was one annually.

A similar spike in measles cases has also been reported in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Romania.

The Health Ministry said that, since April, the Hellenic Center of Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) has been pushing a campaign to raise awareness and to provide advice to groups considered vulnerable to the disease. KEELPNO has also made recommendations to nursing homes, said Kathimerini.

Authorities say the generally high level of vaccination coverage of children in the country could keep most safe but that there shouldn’t be a letdown in looking for symptoms.