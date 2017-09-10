Without Austerity, France, ESM Won’t Back Greek Debt Relief

ATHENS – There was good news and bad news from French President Emmanuel Macron’s talks in Greece’s capital with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras: France will support the Greek leader’s push for debt relief he wants, but only if he keeps imposing austerity measures doesn’t want.

Greece is surviving on 326 billion euros ($392.5 billion) in three international bailouts that began in 2010, including one for 86 billion euros ($103.5 billion) that Tsipras sought and accepted after saying he would do neither because it came with more crushing measures he campaigned against but implemented after he took office, seeing his popularity plummet.

Macron, elected this year as a dark horse, wants debt relief for Greece but France’s Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the Greek newspaper Naftemporiki said Tsipras has to stay the course with demands from its creditors, the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism.

Le Maire detailed the Macron Administration’s agenda for France, Greece and its Eurozone priorities.

He said Greece’s test return to international markets with the sale of a 3-billion euro ($3.61 billion) in July – at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts – was a good sign although he didn’t mention ongoing capital controls and complaints from the IMF that Greece’s debt can’t be repaid.

He also said Greece’s unemployment rate is still too high and that the economy remains fragile, contradicting Tsipras’ claim a near-miraculous robust recovery is looming even though there’s essentially no chance all the debt can be repaid.

Greece is now beginning a third round of talks with envoys from the lenders over the next round of reforms the French said have to be done to get their continued support for debt relief, more time to repay and even lower interest rates as an outright cut in a big chunk of what Greece owes has been ruled out for now.

The French stand came as ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling echoed the same message to Tsipras: no let-up in austerity if Greece wants a debt break.

If this effort continues successfully, Regling said, then Greece is will be able to service its borrowing needs from sovereign capital markets.

With the three bailouts set to end in a year, Tsipras desperately wants to avoid the spectre of a fourth bailout which would almost certainly be the death knell for his government a before the country’s next scheduled elections.

“If the government continues its reforms, then the other Eurozone member states are ready to offer further relief for (Greece’s) public debt,” Regling said.