Greece Stun Lithuania to Advance to the Quarter-Finals (Video)

TNH Staff

Greece's Nikos Pappas, center, celebrates with teammates after their Eurobasket European Basketball Championship round of 16 match against Lithuania, in Istanbul, Saturday, Sept. 9. 2017. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

CONSTANTINOPLE (FIBA EuroBasket 2017) – An inspired Greece produced a major boil over upsetting Group B winners Lithuania 77-64 to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

After struggling in the Group Phase and needing a victory over Poland to secure a spot to Istanbul, an energetic Greece dominated the Round of 16 clash from the get go, through hot shooting and tenacious defense, FIBA reported.

Lithuania made a run in the final quarter clawing back the deficit to just 4 points midway through the period but Greece would not be denied to cap off a remarkable turnaround after their campaign was hanging by a thread just days ago.

Greece was led by Kostas Sloukas’ 21 points and they are suddenly oozing with confidence ahead of a Quarter-Final clash with either Croatia or Russia. It is the first time Lithuania miss out on the Quarter-Finals since 2009 and it was their first loss to Greece in a FIBA EuroBasket since 1997.

Greece’s Ioannis Bourousis dunks the ball during their Eurobasket European Basketball Championship round of 16 match against Lithuania, in Istanbul, Saturday, Sept. 9. 2017. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Greece’s Nick Calathes, right, drives to the basket as Lithuania’s Arturas Milaknis tries to block him during their Eurobasket European Basketball Championship round of 16 match in Istanbul, Saturday, Sept. 9. 2017. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Greece’s Thanasis Antetokounmpo, left ,celebrates with Kostas Sloukas during their Eurobasket European Basketball Championship round of 16 match against Lithuania, in Istanbul, Saturday, Sept. 9. 2017. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Greece’s players celebrate after their Eurobasket European Basketball Championship round of 16 match against Lithuania, in Istanbul, Saturday, Sept. 9. 2017. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

