Greece Stun Lithuania to Advance to the Quarter-Finals (Video)

CONSTANTINOPLE (FIBA EuroBasket 2017) – An inspired Greece produced a major boil over upsetting Group B winners Lithuania 77-64 to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

After struggling in the Group Phase and needing a victory over Poland to secure a spot to Istanbul, an energetic Greece dominated the Round of 16 clash from the get go, through hot shooting and tenacious defense, FIBA reported.

Lithuania made a run in the final quarter clawing back the deficit to just 4 points midway through the period but Greece would not be denied to cap off a remarkable turnaround after their campaign was hanging by a thread just days ago.

Greece was led by Kostas Sloukas’ 21 points and they are suddenly oozing with confidence ahead of a Quarter-Final clash with either Croatia or Russia. It is the first time Lithuania miss out on the Quarter-Finals since 2009 and it was their first loss to Greece in a FIBA EuroBasket since 1997.