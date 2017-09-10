Reports Say Delays Delay Justice in Greek Justice System

With backlogs in Greek courts reaching up to a decade, delays in processing cases and a lack of technical support has made the system dysfunctional.

Those were the findings, separately, one from the annual Justice Scoreboard report by the European Commission which Greece’s justice system is “suffering” due to the inadequate use of information and communication technologies.

The other report, from the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), found that delays in the dispensation of justice cost taxpayers some 235 million euros ($282.83 million). It takes years for the government, for example, to prosecute tax evasion cases, delays which haven’t led to any major cases being solved.

According to SEV, as much as 800,000 “man-days of work” are “wasted” in Greek courtrooms every year, Kathimerini said.

Another report earlier this summer from the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce this summer said the fear of potentially becoming embroiled in legal wrangles that could take years to resolve is scaring of would be foreign investors just as Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said they’re coming back.