Greece Prepares to Absorb Up to 30,000 Asylum Seekers

ATHENS – With the European Union shutting its doors, Greece will assimilate up to 30,000 refugee and migrant asylum seekers into the country, those not entitled to relocation under the bloc’s program, Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas said.

More than 64,000 are stuck in the country with the suspension of the EU’s swap program with Turkey, which flooded Greek islands, where more than 14,000 are in detention centers and camps, some for more than two years.

EU countries have also reneged on promises to take some of the overload from Greece – and Germany and others said they will even ship some back under EU regulations which state they can only seek asylum in the country where they land, almost always Greece or Italy.

Speaking to Ta Nea newspaper over the weekend, Mouzalas said that a three-pronged scheme is under way to integrate newcomers, involving a new registration process and the issuing of tax identification and social security numbers; school enrolment for children; and trying to find jobs in a country with the EU’s highest jobless rate.

Mouzalas said that Greece had only accepted returns “from countries who helped us by consenting to up to 17,000 relocations and 7,000 (family) reunions.”