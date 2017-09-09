Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS (ANA) – The Saturday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:
ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: An 80 pct cap on ENFIA for land
DEMOKRATIA: Ten young Mitsi
DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: Center-left axis with SYRIZA as its flag-bearer
ESTIA: Greece for sale at bargain price
ELEFTHERIA TOU TYPOU: Empty-handed
EDISIS: Troika cuts six benefits
AVGHI: France puts the breaks on IMF
EFIMERITHA TON SYNTAKTON: French counterweight to German hegemony
KATHIMERINI: Alarm from increase in imports
TA NEA: Messages by Macron
PARAPOLITIKA: Scanning candidates on Kyriakos’ orders
PARASKINIO: Kyriakos will have their heads
RIZOSPASTIS: PAME’s big rally to be held today at TIF
KARFI: Maximou trying to influence Justice