Google Launches New Online Service Google Flights in Greece

ATHENS (ANA) – Google is launching a new service offering Greeks the opportunity to book airline tickets and organise their trips online according to their needs, Dimitris Kossyfas, responsible for tourism issues in Google Hellas, said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency radio station ‘Praktorio 104.9’ on Wednesday.

The new Google Flights service is available on the platform google.gr/flights.

“Flight combinations, best prices, dates and details about the amount of leg room or the space between the seats, whether there is wi-fi or a socket on the flight.. this is some of the information one can have at his or her disposal,” explained Kosyfas.

He said that millions of searches are made every day and it is estimated that more than 70 pct of people plan their trips using the internet.

Google Flights also gives the user the opportunity to locate alternative airports for their destination at the lowest possible cost and for the first time they will be informed about when ticket prices will increase and how much.