Jerry Dimitriou resigned from the Archdiocese

His Eminence Archbishop Geron of America Demetrios in a News Release announced the resignation of Mr. Jerry Dimitriou from the Archdiocese. The National Herald in its recent editions had written about Mr. Dimitriou’s imminent resignation.

The entire announcement of the Archbishop has as follows:

“His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America announced that with regret, he has accepted the resignation of Mr. Jerry Dimitriou, the Executive Director of Administration, effective today, September 8, 2017. Mr. Dimitriou is leaving the Archdiocese in order to pursue other professional opportunities.

Mr. Dimitriou came to the Archdiocese in 1987 as the Associate Director of Economic Development. In 2000, under Archbishop Demetrios, he became Executive Director of Administration.

During his lengthy service to the Archdiocese under three Archbishops, Mr. Dimitriou contributed in a most significant way to the improvements of the Archdiocese ministries and operations. The Archdiocese thanks Mr. Dimitriou for his 27 years of service to our Holy Church and, most especially, for his tireless devotion to and administrative oversight of the re-building of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center.

The Chancellor of the Archdiocese, Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, will assume administrative responsibilities at the Archdiocese”.