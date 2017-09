NEW YORK – Born in New York, Greek-American Perry Halkitis is the new Dean of Rutgers School of Public Health in New Jersey. A child of Greek immigrants, he is the first to break a social barrier in Rutgers’ 250-year history.

Halkitis does not hide his sexual identity. He is the first openly gay dean at the university and he states that his sexual orientation clearly does not affect his new position, but it offers an opportunity to be a good …