Hellenic Rembetika and Turkish Music Concert in NYC

Eleni Sakellis

The ensembles performing together at the Hellenic Rembetika and Turkish Music Concert at St. Peter's Church in New York City. Photo by Marina Belessis Casoria

NEW YORK – A shared love of music brought the audience together to enjoy the Hellenic Rembetika and Turkish Music Concert on Thursday, Sept. 7 at St. Peter’s Church at Citicorp Center in Midtown Manhattan.

The event, as noted in the program, was “a unique evening of musical bridge building and discovery,” with an authentic Hellenic Rembetiko ensemble led by vocalist/musical director Julie Ziavras and a Turkish international music ensemble led by musical director Nedim Katgi, an international musician, entertainer, and …

