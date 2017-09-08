Τhe President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, at the SNFCC

ATHENS – On Friday, September 8th, as part of the official State visit to Athens, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by the Greek Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras, attended a business forum meeting between representatives of the Greek and the French business world, which took place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC).

During his visit to the SNFCC, Emmanuel Macron stated: We’re at this wonderful building. Beyond its architectural beauty, beyond the surrounding landscape, it has become the symbol of a new Greek ambition.

In regards to the SNFCC, the Greek Prime Minister stated that it is “… an institution that symbolizes the return of Greece and the Greek economy, because this beautiful space, which hosts the Greek National Opera and the National Library of Greece, was created amidst the crisis, and was inaugurated almost a year ago, changing the perception of Greek citizens, Athenians and visitors about the capabilities of this country. I also believe that it represents an exceptionally positive example for the close collaboration between the private and public sector. In addition it acts as an example that projects can take place, big projects, in this country, that they can be completed on schedule and can operate in the best possible way for the common good.”

On Thursday, September 7th, the wife of the French President, Mrs. Brigitte Macron, also visited the SNFCC.

Τhe SNFCC has attained international recognition, most recently, with the visit of the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, who delivered his official speech, at the Stavros Niarchos Hall. This was President Obama’s first trip to Greece and the final State visit of his administration.

In the past, the Heads of State of EU countries of the South have honored the SNFCC with their presence, including, among others, the former President of the French Republic, Francois Hollande and the former Prime Minister of Italy, Matteo Renzi, thereby establishing the SNFCC as a prominent landmark of both national and international caliber. In addition, the SNFCC has hosted a Meeting of European Affairs Ministers, European Parliament officials and members of the Party of European Socialists (PES).

Source: SNF.org.