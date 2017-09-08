Macron Came to Support Greece, Says ND leader Mitsotakis (Video)

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Friday with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron.

In statements afterward, Mitsotakis said that he had a very substantial discussion on all matters involving Greece and Europe, including the need to deepen the euro area.

“Emmanuel Macron came to support Greece… something that is very important,” said Mitsotakis, adding that “we always deal positively and creatively with initiatives that support Greece… We are the political party that puts the country’s interests above all else.”

“We believe in the major changes that create new opportunities and more jobs for all. We claim for our country the role of equal member and not of a beggar in European affairs. We support actively support Greek-French relations and we will do the same in the future,” said Mitsotakis.

The main opposition leader expressed his certainty that “France is a country that can contribute to Greece’s return to stable and strong growth, something that is the main aim of our policy.”