ATHENS (ANA) – Groups of refugees that arrived on the islands of Symi and Kastellorizo from the Turkish coast were arrested on Friday for illegally entering the country.

A group of seven Syrians and 10 Iraqis (10 men, seven women and 12 children) were arrested on Kastellorizo and five men, two women and a child, all Syrian nationals, were arrested on the island of Symi.