Olympiacos Advisor Karembeu Presents Macron With Team Jersey

ATHENS (ANA) – Retired French international footballer and current Strategic Advisor of Olympiacos F.C., Christian Karembeu, gifted French President Emmanuel Macron a team jersey on Friday, during a meeting with membera of the French community in Athens at the French embassy.
The number-10 jersey bore his name on the back.
Ο Ολυμπιακός στη Γαλλική Αρχαιολογική Σχολή! / Olympiacos at the French Archaeological School! / L’Olympiacos à l’École française d’Athènes! #EmmanuelMacron #GreeceFrance #FranceGreece #FrenchEmbassyOlympiacos #OlympiacosFrenchEmbassy #FrenchEmbassy #MacronOlympiacos #OlympiacosMacron #EmmanuelMacronOlympiacos #OlympiacosEmmanuelMacron #Macron_a_Athenes #MacronKarembreu #KarembeuMacron #Macron #Karembeu #France #Greece #olympiacos #UNICEF @emmanuelmacron @elysee @unicef