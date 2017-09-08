Olympiacos Advisor Karembeu Presents Macron With Team Jersey

TNH Staff

French President Emmanuel Macron. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP)

ATHENS (ANA) – Retired French international footballer and current Strategic Advisor of Olympiacos F.C., Christian Karembeu, gifted French President Emmanuel Macron a team jersey on Friday, during a meeting with membera of the French community in Athens at the French embassy.

The number-10 jersey bore his name on the back.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.