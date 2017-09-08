Mitsotakis Says New Democracy Would Cut Business Taxes

ATHENS – Seeing his party’s lead in polls dropping sharply, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he he comes to power that the corporate tax rate would be cut from 29 to 20 percent over two years.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ coalition – which promised to cut taxes but imposed an avalanche of new hikes to satisfy demands of international creditors as he continued to renege on anti-austerity promises – put the onus on businesses at the same time he’s trying to lure more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Greece.

Mitsotakis made his promise, which included boosting entrepreneurship which is held down in the country, during an appearance at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIP) where Tsipras will speak Sept. 9 and take credit for what he said is a coming recovery.

The Conservative leader met with a group representing chambers of commerce and also outlined other business-friendly proposal to boost liquidity, giving a preview of his coming address at the fair, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Echoing past promises by politicians, a tradition at the fair that’s not upheld, he joined a long line of party leaders who also said they would cut red tape and bureaucracy to make it easier to do business, without talking about the country’s notorious reputation for corruption and asking for bribes to expedite licenses and other business procedures.

He also said he would work to overturn Article 16 of the Greek Constitution which prohibits private colleges although his party, under different leaders, did nothing to do so while in power previously.