Greece Leads EU in Self-Employed, Unemployed Too

ATHENS – Despite a slight decline, Greece’s unemployment rate of 21.2 percent is still the highest in the European Union, but so is the rate of self-employed, at 29 percent, most of whom are reporting lower incomes to evade paying higher tax rates.

The EU’s statistics agency Eurostat said Greece retained its hold on the rate of self-employment, far ahead of Italy in second at 21 percent.

That’s not good news for Greece though with an avalanche of tax hikes imposed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition – especially targeting the self-employed who have to pre-pay taxes by guessing at their income – sending most to report lower incomes than in previous years.

Eurostat said there were 1.063 million self-employed in Greece in 2016, up slightly from 1.06 million from the year before in a country with almost 11 million people. The latest data from the first quarter of 2017 show that the figure may have reached 1.071 million.

The Eurostat findings seem to differ with a widely held belief in the country over thousands of self-employed people officially terminating their professional vocation due to high tax and social security contributions, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

One reason may be that large numbers of self-employed professionals and craftsmen in Greece retained their vocational activity but use “alternative” forms of charging for their services as the government has required the use of Point-of-Service (POS) machines instead of cash, which is easier to hide.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate for June fell 2.3 percent but it still means there are 1,017,127 people technically classified as being out of work but 3.2 million classified as “inactive,” as unemployment benefits run out after a year.