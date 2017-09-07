Maria Kalis 95 years old passed away on August 31, 2017 at home

Born December 26, 1921 in Andros, Greece to the late Michaelis Sideris and late Mersinio Vasiliki , Maria grew up in Andros Greece where her family operated a bakaliko (grocery store) in Chora. She was predeceased by her brothers Yianni (John) Sideris of Brooklyn, New York, and Nikolaos Sideris of Andros. Maria was

also predeceased by her sisters Anna, Koula Ufandi, and Mardisa all of

Neo Psihiko and a sister Georgia of Andros.

After residing for a time in Neo Psihiko, she married WWII US Army veteran Staff Sargent Panayiotis N. Kallivroussis (Peter Kalis, born in Livadia, Andros) of New York City at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Nassau, Bahamas with her brother John and sister-in-law Penelope Sideris in attendance. She then immigrated to the United States as a married woman. After a second wedding for family and friends at the Greek Orthodox Church of Zoodohos Peghe in The Bronx, New York, they set up home on Manhattan’s Upper East Side of to be near her brother John and his family. After the passing of her beloved husband in 1975 she moved to Falls Church, Virginia.

After operating Manhattan’s well-known Pete’s Luncheonette on Second Avenue at 59th Street, Maria and her husband founded The Kalis Companies, investing in commercial property in Manhattan; Jamaica, New York; and several Virginia counties. Their real estate property management firm launched 54 years ago continues today.

She was an active member of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church; Daughters of Penelope Helle Chapter 283; and the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society. She enjoyed trying new restaurants with her family in Washington, DC. She loved cooking, being with her family, and will be remembered for her love of all and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Michael P. Kalis of Falls Church, Virginia and Nicholas P. Kalis (Katherine) of McLean, Virginia and grandchildren Peter N. Kalis, Irene N. Kalis, and Elizabeth Kalis.

Maria also leaves behind in the United States her nieces Marsha Sideris of Florida and Lili Kazepis of Brooklyn; sister-in-law Evanthia Kalis; nephew James Kalis (Anna) and grand-nephew Paul Kalis all of Long Island, New York. She also leaves behind niece Paraskevi Liopyros (Pavlos) and nephew Nikolaos Issaris (Marsha); and grand-nephew George Issaris, all of Long Island, New York.

In Greece, Maria leaves behind nieces Ourania Asinanoglou, Jenny Katsanou (Yianni), Moscoula Gavriel, Mersini Kopaneli and Koula Kallivroussis, and nephews Michael Sideris (Irene), Nikolaos Kallivroussis, and Michael Issaris and grand-nieces Anna Asinanoglou (Stavros Chroni) all of Andros, Greece and Maria Asinanoglou of Crete, Greece. She also leaves behind her cousin Aleka Michael of Agia Paraskevi; grand-niece Maria Katsanou and grandnephew Panayiotis Katsanos,

and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, Virginia 22041

Arrangements are being handled by Murphy Funeral Home 1102 West Broad Street, Falls Church 22046.

The family would like to thank Dr. Joel Temme, MD, Dr. Melissa Smith, and the staff at Alexandria Hospital and Fairfax Hospital for their care and support. We would also like to thank her caregivers Fatima and Mariana for their loving care.

Funeral was on Thursday September 7, 11AM Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, Virginia 22041. Burial and Makaria to follow.

804468/20506