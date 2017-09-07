Greek Unemployment Rate Eased to 21.2 pct in June

ATHENS (ANA) – The Greek unemployment rate eased to 21.2 pct of the workforce in June from 21.5 pct in May and 23.5 pct in June 2016, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.

The statistics service, in a monthly report, said the number of unemployed people totaled 1,017,127 in the month, down 115,943 compared with June 2016 (-10.2 pct) and down 13,867 compared with May 2017 (-1.3 pct).

The number of employed people totaled 3,775,939 in June, up 87,099 compared with June 2016 (+2.4 pct) and up 16,857 compared with May this year (+0.4 pct). The economically non-active part of the population totaled 3,220,317, down 0.2 pct compared with June 2016 and down 0.2 pct compared with May 2017.

Unemployment among women fell to 25.3 pct in June from 28 pct in June 2016, while among men fell to 17.9 pct from 19.8 pct.

The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group fell to 43.3 pct in June from 46.5 pct in June last year, followed by the 25-34 age group (26.8 pct from 29.6 pct), the 35-44 age group (19.3 pct from 19.9 pct), the 45-54 age group (16.8 pct from 19.3 pct), the 55-64 age group (16.8 pct from 19.9 pct) and the 65-74 age group (11.8 pct from 12.5 pct).

Among the country’s regions, Epirus-Western Macedonia recorded the highest unemployment rate (26.9 pct in June from 27.2 pct in June 2016), followed by Macedonia-Thrace (22.6 pct from 23.8 pct), Attica (21.3 pct from 23.2 pct), Thessaly-Central Greece (20.6 pct from 24.8 pct), Peloponese-Western Greece-Ionian Islands (20.6 pct from 23.7 pct), Aegean (17.8 pct from 18.3 pct) and Crete (17.4 pct from 22.1 pct).