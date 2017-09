ATHENS (ANA) – Fitch Ratings upgraded the long-term debt ratings of bonds issued by Eurobank and National Bank – carrying a state guarantee- to B- from CCC.

The credit rating agency also upgraded the short-term debt of Eurobank’s bonds (also carrying a state guarantee) to B from C.

This move follows an upgrade of Greece’s long-term credit rating in foreign currency to B- on August 18, 2017. These ratings reflect the expectation that Greece will meet the guarantees offered to bondholders.