France’s Macron to Outline EU Vision as He Arrives in Greece (Video)

ATHENS — “France will continue to stand at your side,” French President Emmanuel Macron stated during his speech on Thursday at the presidential mansion in Athens.

“Your prime minister and your government always wanted to keep Greece in Europe, despite all the pressure” he said, and announced that he is planning initiatives that will lead to “more and a more social Europe”.

Macron noted that it would be good for Europe to have its own European Monetary Fund, while clarifying, however, that such a fund would not, in itself, be sufficient to deal with a problem such as Greece.

“I came with a large delegation of entrepreneurs and I am looking forward to the futher strengthening of our relations” underlined Macron, noting: “We need cohesion in Europe but we must be ambitious, show daring and return to our values”.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Greece Thursday for the start of a two-day visit expected to focus on European affairs and Greece’s financial crisis.

Security is tight for the visit, with Greek authorities banning protests through a large part of central Athens and mobilizing more than 2,000 police on the capital’s streets.

Macron, who arrived with a sizeable delegation of French business leaders, was due to head to a meeting with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos before holding talks with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and speaking at a joint news conference. He was to deliver a speech Thursday evening at the Pnyx, a symbol of ancient Athenian democracy.

Greece considers France a vital ally and counterweight to fiscally hawkish Germany in its efforts to ease the stringent terms of its international bailouts. The country has relied on international rescue loans since 2010, and in return has seen its economy put under strict supervision by its creditors. Successive governments have had to enforce radical fiscal and structural reforms, including pension cuts and repeated tax hikes, in order to qualify for the loans.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos hailed the visit as a sign that Greece had finally turned the page and had emerged from its deep financial crisis.

The future of the European Union will top the agenda of talks in Athens, Tzanakopoulos said, adding that his choice of starting “the discussion for the future of Europe” during a visit to Greece “shows that we are at the end of a difficult course.”

Talks during Macron’s visit will also focus on French investments in Greece, and the progress of Greece’s reforms and the rest of its bailout, which officially finishes in mid-2018.

Despite heavy policing for the visit, youths managed overnight to throw paint at the entrance of the French Institute in the city center before escaping on motorcycles. The building has been repeatedly targeted by anarchist arsonists protesting French policies.

Last year, a French embassy police guard was slightly injured by a hand-grenade.

Pavlopoulos

Greece will meet all its obligations, President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos stated while welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron to the presidential mansion on Thursday. He underlined that Greece’s partners should also meet their commitments, particularly with regarding to ensuring the sustainability of Greece’s debt.

“In the context of the European order and of the European culture and on the basis of the rule pacta sunt servanda, we believe that our partners will deliver on their promises,” noted Pavlopoulos.

“I welcome you to Greece as someone who continues, on France’ side, the long and sincere friendship and close cooperation between our two countries. General De Gaulle, Valéry Giscard d’Estaing and Constantine Karamanlis have built strong bonds in the past between the two countries, said Pavlopoulos. He also expressed, on behalf of the Greek people, his deepest thanks that “France, the former French president Francois Hollande and you (Emmanuel Macron) have played a very crucial role with regard to Greece remaining in the EU and the inner core of the eurozone.

You are aware, however, that France’s stance is worthy of its historic role in terms of establishing the European edifice… Ensuring Greece’s presence in the eurozone has forged, at a very crucial moment, the unity of the European edifice. Greece can only imagine its future and its prospects as an inseparable part of the European Union; but the EU, also, would not be unable to defend its historic identity without Greece within its ranks.”

“Allow me” continued Pavlopoulos while addressing Macron, “to now speak about our common family, the European Union and France’s role on the path toward European integration. I am certain that during your tenure, France will fulfill its historic mission, as behooves it with regard to European integration, as well as in the role the EU should play on the international stage.

Pavlopoulos explained that France’s mission in terms of its role in the EU should mostly move on three axes. The first was the EU’s common foreign and security policy. In the face of growing international provocations, such as in the Middle East, North Africa and North Korea, the EU should immediately activate the mechanism that will form an effective foreign and security policy, he said.

The second axis was growth in the EU and Eurozone, which must become sustainable and sufficient. This means the activation of the institutional pillars relating to the collective functioning of the Eurogroup, making full use of the role of the ESM in place of the IMF and, most importantly, protecting the European Central Bank. In this way, the ECB will be able to properly supervise the entire European banking system and, in addition, be able to deal with the burning issues of liquidity and public debt throughout the Eurozone, he added.

The third axis concerned the defence of the European Social State of Justice in order to counteract growing inequality in the EU and the growing influence of the far right. He noted a disastrous widening of inequalities and the risk of a rupture in the social fabric within EU countries, which unfortunately encouraged the rise of populist and even neo-Nazi groups.

Addressing Macron as he concluded his speech, Pavlopoulos said that the French president’s election “was a triumph against such anti-European formations, whose aim is to tear down the European edifice.”

