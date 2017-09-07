Lidl Sorry for Removing Greek Church Crosses off Packages

ATHENS – The German-based supermarket chain Lidl said it was sorry that the cross atop an iconic Santorini domed church was airbrushed off packaging for some of the company’s Greek-themed products and will put it back on.
No reason was given why the cross was taken off the packages although Lidl goes across Europe and into areas of large Muslim populations, particularly in Germany.
The church photo was atop packaging of the Greek-themed Eridanous products, which include olive oil, Greek spice mixtures and baklava sweet pastries. The church is one of the most famous in the world, appearing constantly in images of Santorini, the world’s top-rated island destination this year.
“We are sorry for any offense caused by the artwork on our Eridanous range. We can confirm that we will be revising the design as soon as possible,” the German discounter said in a statement, the news agency Reuters reported.
Lidl said its product design was not intended to convey any ideological standpoint but didn’t then explain what the idea was behind taking off the cross.
“We made a mistake in the most recent revision of the product design and are now treating the issue with the highest priority,” Lidl said.
The images were widely criticized on social media.
“We should all take pens into our local stores and draw crosses on the products! I won’t be shopping in Lidl’s anymore,” Irene Knight said on Lidl UK’s Facebook page, the agency reported.
Lidl has expanded rapidly in Europe to become one of the continent’s biggest retailers. It now runs more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries in Europe and this year opened its first stores in the United States. It is one of the few markets doing well in crisis-wracked Greece.
SOCIAL NETWORKS MADE LIDL CHANGE ITS MARKETING: FIRST e-VICTORY OF THE CROSS!
Will Carrefour follow this example, since this immense distributor has, too, erased the cross on some of its Greek products?
Social networks were right Lidl, whose leadership folded in front of the outcry that the removal of a cross on the Greek products of his brand Eridanous had provoked. The famous Anastasis white church, which dominates Santorini, will therefore get back its cross.
Will Carrefour follow this example, since this immense distributor has, too, erased the cross on some of its Greek products? Valerie Boyer has directly challenged CEO Alexandre Bompard, whose teams have never hesitated, she reminded him, to print the green crescent of Islam on all halal products. The deputy LR of Bouches-du-Rhône, France, gives a name to this anti-Christian campaign: the christian-contempt.
It all started on Twitter and Facebook: many internet users noticed that a cross had disappeared from the photo of Santorini. “For the sake of respect for diversity,” the German distribution company replied, so it listened to its customers who were dissatisfied with a different treatment in the case of a Christian religion and a millenary monument. Compare to the Ramadan period, it is unnecessary to recall that, like Carrefour and other supermarkets, Lidl is rushing into this niche that concerns several million of their customers. Not to mention the halal shelves whose surface exploded in the name of a diversity well targeted for some time already!
But Lidl knows how to listen. And the explanation on his Facebook page is eloquent: “We are sincerely sorry for any inconvenience caused by the packaging of our Eridanous product range and we confirm that we will revise the packaging design as soon as possible. “It is clear that an error was made during the last redesign of the packaging and we sincerely take this case into consideration as a priority. It has never been and will never be our intention to express ideological or political views in the design of our products. ”
In January, it was the world of football that lived its Stations of the Cross when, at the request of six countries of the Gulf, Real Madrid was obliged to change its coat of arms: the cross overlooking the crown of the Real logo was suppressed on jerseys and all derivatives marketed in the Gulf countries. “We have to take precautions in this region where there is a particular sensitivity on products with a cross,” Reuters told Marka vice-president, who was in charge of distributing the Madrid club’s products.
It is obviously not good to be a Christian in a Muslim country. It is worth remembering that churches are forbidden in Saudi Arabia, and that any religious who is not a follower of Mahomet is driven back to the borders of the kingdom.
A lot of water will still flow in the Arabian Gulf before this country, like many other countries applying sharia, accepts religious freedom, and it is not the social networks or even the threat of possible sanctions that will allow the cross of Jesus Christ to come and disturb fourteen centuries of religious intolerance.
But the battle won with Lidl is a sign. Minimal, of course, in relation to the increasingly Muslim community demands, increasingly accepted by the ambivalent diminishing attitude of our rulers. But here is proof that the strength of social networks has become omnipresent in our world. It is up to us to profit from it, even if that of Islam is incommensurable.