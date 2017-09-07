Lidl Sorry for Removing Greek Church Crosses off Packages

ATHENS – The German-based supermarket chain Lidl said it was sorry that the cross atop an iconic Santorini domed church was airbrushed off packaging for some of the company’s Greek-themed products and will put it back on.

No reason was given why the cross was taken off the packages although Lidl goes across Europe and into areas of large Muslim populations, particularly in Germany.

The church photo was atop packaging of the Greek-themed Eridanous products, which include olive oil, Greek spice mixtures and baklava sweet pastries. The church is one of the most famous in the world, appearing constantly in images of Santorini, the world’s top-rated island destination this year.

“We are sorry for any offense caused by the artwork on our Eridanous range. We can confirm that we will be revising the design as soon as possible,” the German discounter said in a statement, the news agency Reuters reported.

Lidl said its product design was not intended to convey any ideological standpoint but didn’t then explain what the idea was behind taking off the cross.

“We made a mistake in the most recent revision of the product design and are now treating the issue with the highest priority,” Lidl said.

The images were widely criticized on social media.

“We should all take pens into our local stores and draw crosses on the products! I won’t be shopping in Lidl’s anymore,” Irene Knight said on Lidl UK’s Facebook page, the agency reported.

Lidl has expanded rapidly in Europe to become one of the continent’s biggest retailers. It now runs more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries in Europe and this year opened its first stores in the United States. It is one of the few markets doing well in crisis-wracked Greece.