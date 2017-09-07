SYRIZA Bans Protests During French President’s Visit

ATHENS — Facing demonstrations at home over his push to reduce workers rights, French President Emmanuel Macron won’t see them when he visits Greece’s capital Sept. 7, after the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led government banned protests.

While out of power, SYRIZA and its leader, now Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, had sympathized with protests against previous governments but has also reneged on anti-austerity promises and buried Greeks under an avalanche of new taxes, pension cuts and taxes on low-income families as part of more brutal terms of a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($102.55 billion).

The police said the 17-hour ban would start at 7:00 a.m., hours ahead of a two-day visit by Macron to the Greek capital so that he wouldn’t see protests.

His visit puts Tsipras and the government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) in an awkward position as they allegedly support workers rights while trying to strip them at the same time, as Macron is doing in aiming at ending guaranteed life-time jobs for French civil servants.

Greece considers France to be a key ally in efforts to try to ease harsh conditions of international bailout deals, and a counterweight to fiscally hawkish Germany, the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($388.75 billion) in three rescue packages beginning in 2010.

More than 2,000 police officers will be on duty for the Macron visit. They began imposing road closures across parts of Athens late Sept. 6. No major protests had been planned against the French President. But late Sept. 6, protesters threw paint at the French Institute building near the city center.

Macron will take his hopes to reform the EU to the Pnyx, the ancient hill across from the Acropolis, to the spot considered the birthplace of democracy in ancient Greece, where assemblies were held and speeches given. Macron, who came to power with grand promises to change the EU, even though he has relatively no power across the bloc, said it needs to be reformed, pointing to Greece’s long debt and austerity crisis as an example of how he said it hasn’t worked.

“It’s a symbol of a new chapter (for Europe),” an unnamed French Presidency official said of the speech Macron plans to give the night of Sept. 7 on the hill of Pnyx, the news agency Reuters reported.

“We have gone through a financial crisis and a sort of confidence crisis, Greece knows that, it suffered from them. The President wants to show that Europe must be rebuilt democratically,” the official said, although Macron’s only real weapon is jawboning – pleading for change.

FEELING GOOD ABOUT GREECE

Macron told Kathimerini he is optimistic about Greece’s future as a country for investments and entrepreneurship and underlined his support for the country as an ally and a member of the Eurozone, without mentioning some elements within SYRIZA are trying to block major projects. “The positive signs are multiplying: Growth is returning, investments are growing, unemployment is dropping,” Macron said without citing any evidence.

“And, just as France stood at its side during the crisis, France will support Greece in this new beginning,” he added. He said that he wants to “make the most of all opportunities to show that Greece is a place for investments and growth, a place with a future and entrepreneurial activity.

Macron will promote his campaign proposal to launch “democratic conventions” – or public debates – in European countries to discuss the future of the EU, the agency reported. Macron has a bundle of problems at home, where his ratings have fallen – although not as far as Tsipras’, who now the support of only about 10 percent of those polled after he went back on promises to help workers, pensioners and the poor.

Macron wants to cut to cut public spending and welfare benefits, as Tsipras has done while at the same time complaining he was forced to do so and that it wasn’t his fault.

Macron will be accompanied by around 40 French business leaders, including from major firms like Total, L’Oreal, Sanofi, Engie and Vinci that Tsipras hopes to woo to do business in Greece while his government is trying to block investors in other major projects, a move that critics said is designed to have it both ways to satisfy the country’s creditors and SYRIZA’s crumbling base.

After a German-French consortium won a majority stake in Thessaloniki Port last June, France wants to push its companies to invest in Greek infrastructure, energy and the agri-food business and prevent China, whose Cosco runs the port of Piraeus, from getting a bigger foothold in Greece where Tsipras is pushing privatizations he vowed to stop.

“It poses a sovereignty problem, it’s kind of a European failure,” the French official told Reuters even as his country wants to have a bigger presence in Greece.