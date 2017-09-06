A Timely Letter

To the Editor:

During his lifetime, my father distinguished himself by becoming a doctor of chiropractics, the director of the Spartacus Club for intellectual Greeks in New York, and a writer for the New York World Telegram as well. I am adding his timely letter to The National Herald.

It was dated September 13, 1935. At that time, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was advocating for health care for all U.S. citizens. Sadly, my father died a few years later at age 37, yet his words apply even today.

His proud daughter,

Sofia Kontogeorge Kostos

New York, NY