Farewell Visit by Ambassador Boura to The National Herald

LONG ISLAND CITY – Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations, Ambassador Catherine Boura visited the headquarters of The National Herald in Long Island City, NY, where she was welcomed and interviewed by the Publisher-Editor of TNH Antonis H. Diamataris on September 5.

Ambassador Boura took office in 2014 and is now returning to the Foreign Ministry’s central office. Despite her heavy schedule, she took the time to visit TNH to express gratitude for the newspaper’s work, its 102 years, as well as the support for her own work in New York, both as Consul General and as Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations.

She left New York ten years ago having visited TNH then, but the present visit was different and very moving. Ambassador Boura thanked Diamataris for the support during the last three years as the Permanent Representative and in the efforts made by the Delegation to defend the interests of the homeland and to promote and resolve our national issues.

During the visit, Ambassador Boura expressed her admiration for the achievements of the Greeks of Greece, of the Diaspora, and of the National Herald. She gave Diamataris a miniature trireme and wished his leadership of TNH to continue with insight through serene oceans and seas.

Ambassador Boura served in New York in the past decade as Consul General of Greece and for the past three years as Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations with wisdom, insight, diligence, respect, and love for the Greek community, she has won the hearts of the Greek community and without the slightest doubt we can say that she loved the Greek community and the Greek community honored her with love and trust.