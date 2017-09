NEW YORK – September 11, 2017 marks the 16th anniversary of the horrific attacks on the World Trade Center which took the lives of innocent victims and destroying buildings including St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, the only house of worship completely levelled in the attack.

In time for the grim anniversary, the Port Authority on August 21 finally signed the formal lease and purchase agreement for the Saint Nicholas National Shrine Church at the World Trade Center. Rick Cotton, the new …