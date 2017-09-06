SYRIZA Pushes Home Foreclosures: More Coming Electronically

ATHENS – Reneging on yet another promise, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is preparing to let banks seize homes online as 215 auctions of properties was set to take place on Sept. 6.

Many homeowners besieged by repeated pay cuts, tax hikes, property tax surcharges, worker firings and pension cuts have been unable to pay their mortgages and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who said he would protect them, has instead authorized the taking of their homes.

For now, the foreclosures will take place with the use of notaries who had been boycotting the procedures that saw activists trying to stop the sales being done on orders of international creditors to whom he surrendered in agreeing to more brutal conditions being put on workers, pensioners and the poor while the rich, tax cheats, politicians and the oligarchy escape.

Some 3,745 foreclosures are in the works which could put people on the streets and the government is moving to bar protests by letting banks seize properties with a push of the button online and without notaries signing off on the deals.

The banks or other parties calling for each auction can request that it wait until the transition to the electronic system, which is expected to start operating from the end of this year, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Electronic auctions concerning properties already scheduled are due to be in full operation early in 2018 with more coming right behind them as the banks accelerate the confiscation of homes that had been protected, ironically, by the now major rival New Democracy when it was in power and being denounced by Tsipras and SYRIZA.

The online platform for auctions is already technically ready, said the President of the Coordinating Committee of Notaries Associations, Giorgos Rouskas and will be presented to the country’s creditors, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) for approval later in September.

The training of notaries in the use of the new system has already begun, the newspaper said.