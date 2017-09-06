Central Archaeological Council Postpones Decision on Hellinikon Until Later Date

ATHENS (ANA) – Greece’s Central Archaeological Council suspended a discussion on approving the development plan and environmental impact study of a planned investment at Hellinikon – on the site of Greece’s former airport – late on Tuesday night without making any decision.

The meeting was suspended after a marathon session lasting eight hours, both because it had run over time and because a decision was made to ask for additional information to be added to the file on the investment proposal.

The discussion will be picked up again at a follow-up meeting of the Central Archaeological Council.

The Greek archaeologists’ association is campaigning to have significant section of the site declared an area of archaeological interest, claiming that there are significant archaeological remains likely buried there, and also objects to the terms of a memorandum signed with the investors, which they say essentially circumvents laws on protecting antiquities.