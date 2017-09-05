AHEPA Supreme President Visits Hurricane-Ravaged Houston

HOUSTON – AHEPA Supreme President Carl Hollister toured the flooded neighborhoods of Houston, Texas. Moving scenes of the almost-biblical destruction caused by the hurricane, as well as the incredible resolve of those affected to stand up and repair the damage from the floods deeply impressed everyone.

The Supreme President was accompanied by AHEPA’s former Supreme President, Anthony Kouzounis, the Alexander the Great Chapter 29 Order of AHEPA Houston President Doug Harris, the President of the Hellenic Cultural Center of the Southwest-Yannis …