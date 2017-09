ASTORIA – With more innovative and new projects, with 20% renewed teaching staff, with refurbished classrooms and a rebuilt St. Catherine School, the new school year began for the High School of St. Demetrios Astoria. The High School of St. Demetrios Astoria is the only and largest daily Greek-American school in all of the United States.

From 2001 until today, it has benefited from more than $2 million in donations from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, which in 2001 was declared the …