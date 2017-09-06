Prince Albert II of Monaco Was on Corfu for a Brief Holiday

CORFU (ANA) – Prince Albert II of Monaco was recently on the Greek island of Corfu with his wife Princess Charlene and members of his family for a brief holiday, Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) sources said on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old prince, head of the princely house of Grimaldi and reigning monarch of Monaco, stayed on the island for three days and attended a reception hosted by an ambassador at the Imperial Hotel in Kommeno.

Corfu residents that had an opportunity to meet him in person said they were struck by Albert’s simplicity, while the visit adds Monaco’s prince to the list of royals that have shown a preference for the Ionian island, one of the world’s foremost tourism destinations.