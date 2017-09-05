UK Envoy Says Dead Cyprus Unity Talks Not Dead

NICOSIA – The United Kingdom’s High Commissioner for Cyprus, Matthew Kidd, said just because Cyprus’ unity talks collapsed doesn’t mean there’s deadlock that can’t be broken although both sides – Cyprus and Turkey – said there was little hope.

Kidd told Cyprus’ CYBC radio that a way must be found to resume the talks he said had resulted in progress that was not revealed because the negotiations are secret, even though they broke down when Turkey insisted on keeping an army on the island in the northern third it unlawfully occupied during a 1974 invasion.

“There has been no agreement, but it would be a pity to lose the progress made so far,” he said in Greek, adding that it will be difficult to start the talks again, but not impossible although he didn’t offer any ideas besides entreaties.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who gave up on the talks in July at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana after Turkey said it would refuse to remove troops, said he would send a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres showing his government’s willingness to resume talks which Turkey has already ruled out.

Guterres took part in the talks that also resulted in another failed diplomat, Norway’s Espen Barth Eide, being the latest UN envoy to give up trying to get the two sides to reach agreement.