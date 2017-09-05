Migration Min Mouzalas and Estonian Interior Min Anvelt Visit Mytilene

LESVOS (ANA) – Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas and Estonian Interior Minister Andres Anvelt visited Mytilene on the island of Lesvos on Tuesday.

In statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Mouzalas said that the visit was held in the framework of the Estonian presidency of the European Union.

The two ministers visited the reception and identification centre in Moria and then boarded a Coast Guard boat and sailed to the boundaries of Greece’s territorial waters “in order for Anvelt to get an idea of the boundaries of the European Union that Greece is called upon to protect.”

Later, the two ministers will take a helicopter to Kos.