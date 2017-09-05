EU Commission: Greek Banks are Well Capitalised; Priority is to Deal With NPLs

BRUSSELS (ANA/ M. Aroni) Greek banks are well capitalised and the priority now is to address the issue of non-performing loans, European Commission spokesperson Annika Breidthardt said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, Breidthardt had been asked to comment on an opinion expressed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Greek banks may need further recapitalisation with about 10 billion euros.

Noting that this was an issue between the IMF and the European Central Bank, she reiterated that the Commission’s priority was to deal with NPLs, “which has been agreed in a policy last year and that’s laid out in the MoU with Greek authorities.”

She avoided commenting on the Greek government’s draft bill on labour issues.