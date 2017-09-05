Golden Dawn Extremists Trial Starts Third Year

ATHENS – Almost four years after an anti-fascist was murdered, the man charged with killing him and the leaders and other members of the ultra far-right extremist Golden Dawn party are on trial again after delays of more than two years.

The court has rarely met and most of the defendants have refused to appear and aren’t being compelled to despite the seriousness of the charges which include running a criminal gang, which they denied.

The trial is being held – when it meets – in a special court in the allegedly high-security Korydallos prison which has been frequently interrupted by protests and clashes outside, including some led by anarchists.

The trial began in April, 2015 and so far has heard testimony from 112 witnesses on the prosecution’s list of 131 individuals with prosecutors the group works along neo-Nazi lines and command structure.

It was sparked by the killing of Pavlos Fyssas, whose alleged murderer, Giorgos Roupakias, was released from pre-trial detention in March, 2016 because he had been held the maximum 18 months without a verdict. He’s walking around free, as are the other Golden Dawn lawmakers and members charged with crimes, including beating immigrants, rivals and members of the KKE Communist party.

The trial began again Sept. 5, the newspaper Kathimerini said, with testimony from Theodoros Pisimisis, an employee at the municipal authority of Halandri, who was assaulted by about two dozen Golden Dawn supporters protesting the imprisonment of their fellow party members.

“I was in Halandri with my wife and granddaughter on a Saturday morning. I saw a group of people coming in the distance, shouting slogans. I stopped to see what is was all about. There were around 50 to 60 people, men and women, aged around 35 to 40, most of them young. They were shouting ‘Freedom to the imprisoned fighters’ and ‘Blood, honor, Golden Dawn.’ I realized they were Golden Dawn supporters. They were marching and handing out flyers,” Pisimisis told the court.

“When I realized who they were, I felt this numbness. They didn’t intimidate me; I have my own political ideas and opinions. I was annoyed by the climate of fear and became angry. I felt it was my duty to react.”

In May, Nikos Alivizatos, a constitutional law professor, said the group was motivated by violence and used it as a tactic.

The party’s targets, he said, are chosen based on their neo-Nazi ideology, “meaning migrants, the weak and, I suspect, the left and the anti-establishment realm.”

“If they are darker in skin color, then all the better,” he said.

The trial of Golden Dawn leaders and followers was stopped Nov. 1, 2016 after anarchists brawled with extremist supporters.