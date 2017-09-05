US Statisticians Back Georgiou, Say Greek Statistics Politicized

NEW YORK – The American Statistical Association (ASA) has joined a long list of defenders of Andreas Georgiou, the former head of Greece’s statistics agency ELSTAT who was convicted in absentia of breach of duty after being cleared twice.

Warning of Greece’s justice system “triple jeopardy” that allows prosecutors to hunt for other courts or judges to overturn acquittals, ASA told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that, “the goal of a statistical agency is to describe reality, not to create it.”

Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has pressed for prosecution of Georgiou who was head of the statistics agency when its data led Greece to seek international bailouts that SYRIZA opposed before seeking one of its own.

Georgiou, who now lives in the United States where he once worked for the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund – one of Greece’s creditors – said he was a political sacrifice and scapegoat and has been supported by colleagues, including the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat.

The Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki said ASA wrote to Tsipras complaining about the relentless persecution of Georgiou with a series of successive charges filed, re-filed and acquittals appealed by a handful of prosecutors at nearly every level of the justice system.

ASA referred to a “politicization” of statistics in Greece although SYRIZA has disputed only Georgiou’s work and accepted other statistics supporting its stance in dealing with the country’s international creditors.

The Athens Misdemeanors Appeal Court on Aug. 1 found Georgiou guilty of breach of duty and gave him a two-year sentence, suspended for three years.

His prosecution was denounced as a violation of scientific freedom and human rights by the American Statistical Association’s Committee on Scientific Freedom and Human Rights, the editorial board of The Economist and fellow statistics chiefs in the European Union.

Nonetheless, he was convicted on one of three counts of breach of duty for taking the decision to revise Greece’s 2009 deficit figures without consulting with ELSTAT’s other board members.

He had twice been cleared by a Council of Appeals court over charges he cooked statistics to bring about Greece’s request for bailouts almost eight years ago.